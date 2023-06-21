Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Allied Properties selling Toronto data centre portfolio for $1.35 billion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2023 11:26 am
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says it has signed a deal to sell its urban data centre portfolio in downtown Toronto to Japanese telecommunications company KDDI Corp. for $1.35 billion. The Toronto skyline is shown on June 21, 2018. View image in full screen
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says it has signed a deal to sell its urban data centre portfolio in downtown Toronto to Japanese telecommunications company KDDI Corp. for $1.35 billion. The Toronto skyline is shown on June 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says it has signed a deal to sell its urban data centre portfolio in downtown Toronto to Japanese telecommunications company KDDI Corp. for $1.35 billion.

The portfolio includes freehold interests in 151 Front St. West and 905 King St. West and a leasehold interest in 250 Front St. West.

KDDI owns and operates data centres in Asia, Europe and the United States through its subsidiary, Telehouse.

The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter this year.

Trending Now

It is subject to Competition Act approval and customary closing conditions.

Allied says it will use about $1 billion of the sale proceeds to retire debt and the rest to pay for upgrade and development activity over the rest of 2023 and into 2024.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
Real EstateEconomyAllied PropertiesAllied Properties Real Estate Investment TrustAllied Properties REITKDDIKDDI Corp.REIT
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content