Ukraine counteroffensive going ‘slower than desired,’ Zelenskyy says: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 21, 2023 7:42 am
Ukraine says it has recaptured village in Donetsk as counteroffensive begins
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said battlefield progress in Kyiv’s counteroffensive against Russian forces had been “slower than desired,” the BBC reported on Wednesday.

“Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It’s not,” it quoted Zelenskyy as saying in an interview.

Ukraine has reported recapturing eight villages in the south in the last two weeks. Though small, the advances are the biggest by its forces since November as they push into heavily fortified and mined Russian-held areas.

The BBC quoted Zelenskyy as saying the military push was not going easily as 200,000 square km (77,220 square miles) of Ukrainian territory had been mined by Russian forces.

Inside a Ukrainian military hospital: ‘We can do one surgery from 8 AM to 5 AM’

“Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best,” Zelenskyy told the BBC.

Russia has had months to prepare its defences. Ukrainian troops have yet to reach the heaviest Russian defensive fortifications, which are set back from the 1,000-km (600-mile) long front line.

Kyiv’s forces have had “partial success” in the last day and are digging in and attacking on the southern front, while weathering a big Russian assault in the east, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday.

© 2023 Reuters

