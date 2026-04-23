Prince Harry makes surprise Kyiv visit, calls on U.S. to do more for Ukraine

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Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv Thursday on an unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital.

Harry, whose visit comes as the country endures its fifth year of war with Russia, said it was “good to be back in Ukraine” upon arrival at the city’s main railway station, where he greeted a line of officials awaiting him on the platform.

Upon arrival, the Duke of Sussex said Ukraine was “a country bravely and successfully defending Europe’s eastern flank,” and that “it matters that we don’t lose sight of the significance of that.”

0:38 Prince Harry gets emotional as he visits Kyiv memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers

The prince also spoke on Thursday at a security conference, where he delivered a keynote address and told Russian President Vladimir Putin there is “still a moment, now, to stop this war,” British news outlet ITV reported.

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“Years into this war, with immense losses and limited gains, it is increasingly clear that this path offers no victor — only more loss,” he continued.

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“President Putin, no nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing.”

Harry added that he was not there as a politician but “as a soldier who understands service, as a humanitarian who has seen the human cost of conflict, ⁠and as ​a friend of Ukraine who believes the world ​must not grow used to this war or numb to its consequences.”

He went on to address the Trump administration, calling on Washington to do more and reminding it that it had a duty to protect Ukraine after the country agreed to give up its nuclear weapons.

“This is a moment for American leadership — a moment for America to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations — not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability,” he said.

According to NBC News, he is also expected to visit the HALO Trust, a charity that deactivates landmines and was supported by his late mother, Princess Diana.

He is also scheduled to spend time with Ukrainian participants in the Invictus Games, which his foundation of the same name runs to help wounded veterans recover through sport, the U.S. outlet added.

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View image in full screen Britain’s Prince Harry, centre, and Poland’s former president Andrzej Duda, left, talk at the Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

In his speech, he also praised the Ukrainian people’s resolve and the innovative response of ​the country’s military, including its ​advanced drone capabilities.

Prince Harry last visited Ukraine in September 2025, where he met with veterans at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. His first visit to the war-torn country was in April 2025, when he went to Lviv, a major city in western Ukraine, to visit a rehabilitation centre.