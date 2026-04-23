Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    April 23, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Maybe Europe should step up more considering it is their Eastern Flank that is being defended there ,Harold

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Prince Harry makes surprise Kyiv visit, calls on U.S. to do more for Ukraine

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 10:59 am
2 min read
Britain's Prince Harry speaks during the Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. View image in full screen
Britain's Prince Harry speaks during the Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv Thursday on an unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital.

Harry, whose visit comes as the country endures its fifth year of war with Russia, said it was “good to be back in Ukraine” upon arrival at the city’s main railway station, where he greeted a line of officials awaiting him on the platform.

Upon arrival, the Duke of Sussex said Ukraine was “a country bravely and successfully defending Europe’s eastern flank,” and that “it matters that we don’t lose sight of the significance of that.”

Click to play video: 'Prince Harry gets emotional as he visits Kyiv memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers'
Prince Harry gets emotional as he visits Kyiv memorial dedicated to fallen soldiers

The prince also spoke on Thursday at a security conference, where he delivered a keynote address and told Russian President Vladimir Putin there is “still a moment, now, to stop this war,” British news outlet ITV reported.

Story continues below advertisement

“Years into this war, with immense losses and limited gains, it is increasingly clear that this path offers no victor — only more loss,” he continued.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“President Putin, no nation benefits from the continued loss of life we are witnessing.”

Harry added that he was not there as a politician but “as a soldier who understands service, as a humanitarian who has seen the human cost of conflict, ⁠and as ​a friend of Ukraine who believes the world ​must not grow used to this war or numb to its consequences.”

He went on to address the Trump administration, calling on Washington to do more and reminding it that it had a duty to protect Ukraine after the country agreed to give up its nuclear weapons.

“This is a moment for American leadership — a moment for America to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations — not out of charity, but out of its enduring role in global security and strategic stability,” he said.

According to NBC News, he is also expected to visit the HALO Trust, a charity that deactivates landmines and was supported by his late mother, Princess Diana.

He is also scheduled to spend time with Ukrainian participants in the Invictus Games, which his foundation of the same name runs to help wounded veterans recover through sport, the U.S. outlet added.

Story continues below advertisement
Britain's Prince Harry, centre, and of Poland's Former President Andrzej Duda, left, talk at the Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. View image in full screen
Britain’s Prince Harry, centre, and Poland’s former president Andrzej Duda, left, talk at the Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

In his speech, he also praised the Ukrainian people’s resolve and the innovative response of ​the country’s military, including its ​advanced drone capabilities.

Prince Harry last visited Ukraine in September 2025, where he met with veterans at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. His first visit to the war-torn country was in April 2025, when he went to Lviv, a major city in western Ukraine, to visit a rehabilitation centre.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices