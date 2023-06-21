Highway 401 in Pickering closed after fiery multi-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a multi-vehicle collision has claimed two lives and sparked a massive fireball on Highway 401, at Brock Road in Pickering, east of Toronto.

O.P.P Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a significant collision involving two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle. During the crash, an explosion occurred and all three vehicles were consumed by fire.

Schmidt told Global News two people are dead — both drivers of two transport trucks.

Those in the passenger vehicle were able to get out and police have spoken to them, Schmidt said.

The accident has closed down Highway 401 in both directions, between Westney Road in Ajax and Whites Road in Pickering, and police say due to fire damage, it will likely remain closed into the morning rush. Commuters are warned to expect heavy delays while rerouting off the highway to avoid the crash site.

In a video update posted to Twitter, Schmidt asks for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to call the O.P.P.

The clean-up and the investigation into the crash are ongoing. Further updates are pending.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

View image in full screen Fiery crash on Highway 401 in Pickering near Brock Road on June 20, 2023. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Police are looking to speak with the occupants of a red Chevy Volt who were involved in the collision on the 401. Please call 905-579-1520 https://t.co/OQ1ArQWsGD — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 21, 2023