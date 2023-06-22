Highway 401 in Pickering mostly reopens after deadly crash, explosion

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 401 has mostly reopened in Pickering after being closed for more than 24 hours because a fuel tanker lost control and crashed into a centre median causing a large explosion and fire.

The westbound lanes reopened at Brock Road as traffic could be seen moving through that stretch. On the eastbound side, OPP said only the two left lanes are blocked for ongoing repairs but the rest are open as of Thursday morning.

Police said their investigators have concluded their part in determining how the crash happened but the Ministry of Transportation is still determining if the road and infrastructure is safe to reopen to motorists as most of the damage occurred in the eastbound lanes.

At around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a fuel tanker crashed into the wall separating both sides of the highway, sparking a massive fireball under the Brock Road bridge overpass.

Story continues below advertisement

The fuel tanker truck was hauling two trailers of “highly flammable fuel” and the trailers rolled over onto the westbound lanes which “ruptured the tanks creating a massive fireball in this area,” OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt told reporters.

View image in full screen A driver takes a photo of the fiery explosion following a crash on Highway 401 in Pickering on Tuesday. Credit: Dylan Mohammed

The trailers burst into flames killing two truck drivers. Schmidt said a passenger vehicle was also in the area and caught on fire but the driver and passenger inside were able to get out in time uninjured.

Schmidt said witnesses reported a large fire, hearing explosions, seeing a “mushroom cloud” of fire and smoke and watching a “whole night’s sky lighting up with fire.”

He also said the ministry is looking at catch basins which were blown out during the explosion and fire. The steel grates were seen just beside uncovered manholes. A badly burned light pole was also seen being removed from the area near the crash site.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry is also inspecting the bridge as the crash happened near the overpass, the road surface and other infrastructure concerns.

3:09 2 people dead after fiery explosion on 401 in Pickering

Update: The OPP on scene investigation is complete. The MTO is assessing the condition of the overpass, road surface, and other infrastructure. Morning traffic may still be affected. Plan for alternate routes. #Hwy401/Brock Rd – Pickering. #TorontoOPP ^ks pic.twitter.com/JKFgtCz2FI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2023