Ontario Premier Doug Ford to vote for Mark Saunders in Toronto mayoral byelection

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will vote for Mark Saunders in Toronto’s upcoming mayoral byelection, but maintains he is staying out of the race.

Ford says he recently put up a Saunders sign on his lawn because that is his right.

Polls suggest Olivia Chow has a commanding lead in the race with election day set for Monday.

Ford previously warned the city would be in trouble if a “lefty” won.

He says he hopes the next mayor will not raise taxes.

Ford is encouraging everyone in Toronto to go vote, regardless of candidate.