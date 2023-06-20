Menu

Politics

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to vote for Mark Saunders in Toronto mayoral byelection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Mayoral candidate Mark Saunders says Toronto needs ‘discipline’ and he’s the candidate who can provide it'
Mayoral candidate Mark Saunders says Toronto needs ‘discipline’ and he’s the candidate who can provide it
WATCH ABOVE: Mayoral candidate Mark Saunders says Toronto needs ‘discipline’ and he’s the candidate who can provide it
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will vote for Mark Saunders in Toronto’s upcoming mayoral byelection, but maintains he is staying out of the race.

Ford says he recently put up a Saunders sign on his lawn because that is his right.

Polls suggest Olivia Chow has a commanding lead in the race with election day set for Monday.

Ford previously warned the city would be in trouble if a “lefty” won.

Trending Now

He says he hopes the next mayor will not raise taxes.

Ford is encouraging everyone in Toronto to go vote, regardless of candidate.

Doug Ford Toronto politics Toronto election Mark Saunders Toronto Mayoral Election Toronto Mayoral Byelection
© 2023 The Canadian Press

