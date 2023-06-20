First-degree murder charge laid after Toronto shooting

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting at a residential building in Toronto Monday evening that left one man dead.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road area, near Kipling Avenue, just after 7 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers located a victim, identified as 55-year-old Mohamed Said Mohamed, with gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, marking Toronto’s 25th homicide of 2023.

Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters on Monday that the shooting happened in a unit.

“A suspect was taken into custody and a firearm has been recovered,” she said.

Toronto resident Abdiaziz Abdi, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on what relationship, if any, there was between the accused and the victim.