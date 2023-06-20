Menu

Crime

First-degree murder charge laid after Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 20, 2023 12:14 pm
Officers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Etobicoke on Monday. View image in full screen
Officers at the scene of a fatal shooting in Etobicoke on Monday. Global News
A suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting at a residential building in Toronto Monday evening that left one man dead.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road area, near Kipling Avenue, just after 7 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers located a victim, identified as 55-year-old Mohamed Said Mohamed, with gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, marking Toronto’s 25th homicide of 2023.

Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters on Monday that the shooting happened in a unit.

“A suspect was taken into custody and a firearm has been recovered,” she said.

Toronto resident Abdiaziz Abdi, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

There is no word on what relationship, if any, there was between the accused and the victim.

