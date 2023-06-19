Fatal shooting in Toronto leaves 1 dead, another in custody

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and another is in custody after a shooting in Toronto on Monday evening, police say.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road just after 7 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

In a tweet, police said they found a victim at the scene, which was also attended by firefighters and paramedics. The victim, however, was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect had been taken into custody.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.