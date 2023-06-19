Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fatal shooting in Toronto leaves 1 dead, another in custody

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 9:17 pm
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Toronto police logo is seen on the side of a vehicle in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has died and another is in custody after a shooting in Toronto on Monday evening, police say.

Officers with the Toronto Police Service were called to Dundas Street West and Avonhurst Road just after 7 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

In a tweet, police said they found a victim at the scene, which was also attended by firefighters and paramedics. The victim, however, was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect had been taken into custody.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Global News at 5:30 Toronto: June 19, 2023'
Global News at 5:30 Toronto: June 19, 2023
CrimeToronto PoliceShootingTPSToronto shootingDundas StreetAvonhurst Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content