Man, 25, killed trying to push car out of rural Manitoba ditch, RCMP say

A 25-year-old man is dead after an incident involving a vehicle that went into a ditch in the Rural Municipality of Emerson-Franklin, Manitoba RCMP say.

The incident took place early Sunday morning, just after 3 a.m., off Provincial Road 200 near Road 7N.

Police said the man had been driving the vehicle when it hit the ditch. He got out to push it, but it suddenly reversed and hit him.

The other two occupants of the vehicle, 25 and 26, called 911 and drove to the closest intersection with the victim to wait for emergency responders.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the other men were injured.

Officers from the Morris/Emerson detachment continue to investigate.

