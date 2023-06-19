Police searching for male suspect after Toronto stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said in a tweet that officers had been called to the area of Dundas Street East and Gould Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said it was unclear where exactly the stabbing took place. The man was found outside with stab wounds by a bystander who called police.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man. He reportedly wore a grey t-shirt and dark track pants.