Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for male suspect after Toronto stabbing

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 10:34 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said in a tweet that officers had been called to the area of Dundas Street East and Gould Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said it was unclear where exactly the stabbing took place. The man was found outside with stab wounds by a bystander who called police.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man. He reportedly wore a grey t-shirt and dark track pants.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingDundas StreetGould Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content