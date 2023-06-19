Moose Jaw locals react to Snowbird pilot accused of sexual misconduct

Send this page to someone via email

A sexual misconduct allegation is being investigated concerning a Snowbirds pilot based in Moose Jaw, Sask.

On June 17, 2023, the Department of National Defence made a public statement that the Royal Canadian Armed Forces (RCAF) are aware of the allegation of sexual misconduct made against a member of the 431 Squadron.

“The RCAF takes all allegations of this nature seriously and is cooperating with investigators fully,” according to the statement.

“The privacy and well-being of the Affected Person, also a member of the CAF, is of the utmost priority to us.”

The Department of National Defence stated that names and specific details will be withheld during the investigation of both the affected person and impacted CAF members are being provided care and support.

“While the investigation proceeds, the member facing allegations has been reassigned to non-operational duties at 15 Wing Moose Jaw,” as read in the statement.

“This measure does not imply any outcomes and is intended to enable a robust investigation. Procedural fairness is a priority and is respected throughout all Canadian Armed Forces investigations and administrative processes.”

Hearing about the allegations, resident Guy Sentes said it’s unfortunate.

“That shouldn’t go on in anywhere, let alone there,” he said.

A Moose Jaw visitor, Sandy Buchko, was speechless when she first learned of the allegations.

“I don’t know what to say because we hold our military personnel and people in uniform to a high standard,” she said.

“It is shocking when you hear stories like that. I don’t know the particulars on this story, but I do feel sometimes that if there’s a hint of truth to something, it probably needs to be looked at because someone has stepped out and become brave enough to speak up.“

A spokesperson said that no charges are laid against the pilot and the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service is investigating the allegation.