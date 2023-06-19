Man facing 19 charges in string of break-and-enters in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man in relation to several commercial break-and-enters that happened throughout the southeast area of the city earlier this month.

Police said on June 9 and June 13, they investigated a total of 15 reported break-and-enters that occurred at businesses in the communities of Willow Park, Acadia and Fairview.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect, who is known to them, after examining CCTV footage and witness statements. On June 13, the suspect was located and arrested downtown.

Police have charged Barry Dean Nielsen, 52, with 11 counts of break and enter, five counts of property damage and three counts of breach of probation. Nielsen’s next court date is June 19.

Last month, the Calgary Police Service said it saw a 34 per cent decrease in reported commercial break and enters with 240 reported incidents compared to the five-year average of 692. Last month also saw a reduction in reported residential break and enters, with the lowest volume recorded in May over the past five years.

“These numbers reflect a variety of factors that are helping us quickly identify suspects,” said Supt. Scott Boyd of the Calgary Police Service.

To keep your business safe, the Calgary Police Service recommends installing bars or shutters for windows and doors, and Air Tags or GPS trackers for valuables and safes.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police.