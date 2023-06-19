Teen in critical condition after assault: Winnipeg police

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a teen was left critically injured following an assault over the weekend.

On Saturday, at 10:30 p.m., police say officers went to Fort Street and Graham Avenue for reports of a teen who had been assaulted.

The 17-year-old boy was given emergency medical care and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police say it was determined the teen had left a concert downtown when he intervened in a confrontation between a group of unknown people and was badly assaulted.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).