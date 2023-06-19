Alberta wildfires: Fort Chipewyan begins re-entry

Send this page to someone via email

As wildfire season continues, Fort Chipewyan in northern Alberta said Monday that re-entry will begin this week.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (AFCN)council confirmed on Facebook that the fire’s southern flank is 100 per cent controlled.

Re-entry will be in three phases.

Monday essential workers will be allowed to return; the overall public and land users being welcomed back Thursday; and on Saturday, vulnerable people and those with health or mobility issues can re-enter the town.

ACFN council will be hosting a telephone town hall for all evacuees on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Fort Chipewyan was evacuated on May 30. Four homes were damaged in the fires.