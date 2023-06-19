Menu

Fire

Alberta wildfires: Fort Chipewyan begins re-entry

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 11:25 am
Click to play video: '‘We got this’: Chipewyan Chief urges calm as wildfires rage in remote Alberta community'
‘We got this’: Chipewyan Chief urges calm as wildfires rage in remote Alberta community
Speaking from the Fort Chipewyan Airport on Wednesday, Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam said he believed more than 1,000 people were evacuated along with their pets from Fort Chipewyan in Alberta. “Don’t worry about anything, we got this,” Adam said. “You guys take care, be safe out there.” – Jun 1, 2023
As wildfire season continues, Fort Chipewyan in northern Alberta said Monday that re-entry will begin this week.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (AFCN)council confirmed on Facebook that the fire’s southern flank is 100 per cent controlled.

Re-entry will be in three phases.

Monday essential workers will be allowed to return; the overall public and land users being welcomed back Thursday; and on Saturday, vulnerable people and those with health or mobility issues can re-enter the town.

ACFN council will be hosting a telephone town hall for all evacuees on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Fort Chipewyan was evacuated on May 30. Four homes were damaged in the fires.

WildfireAlberta WildfiresAlberta wildfireFort ChipewyanevacuatedevacueeRe-entryAlberta wildfires 2023fort chipAFCN councilFort Chipewyan re-entry
