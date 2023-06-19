Menu

Man, woman taken to hospital after collision in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 9:52 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Two people have been taken to a hospital after a collision in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred at around 6:11 a.m. on Monday in the Vodden Road and Castlewood Court area.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to police, a woman was taken to a local hospital, while a man was taken to a trauma centre.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Roads were closed in the area and officers asked motorists to use alternate routes.

More to come

