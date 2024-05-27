Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario cabinet ministers condemn shooting at Jewish girls school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2024 11:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto police investigate shots fired at elementary school'
Toronto police investigate shots fired at elementary school
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police investigate shots fired at elementary school
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is calling on everyone in the province and beyond to rally behind the Jewish community and stand up against hate after shots were fired at a Jewish girls school over the weekend.

Toronto police say two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there is damage to the building.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say it’s too early to say for sure if the shooting was hate-motivated, but Premier Doug Ford and other politicians are labelling it as an antisemitic act and condemning it.

Several Ontario cabinet ministers attended a rally outside the school this morning, including Lecce, who says he stands shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community “in defense of democracy, civility, human rights and the rule of law.”

Trending Now

He says there is no bullet that can shatter Canada’s resolve to stand up against hate.

Story continues below advertisement

Other attendees at the rally included Citizenship and Multiculturalism Minister Michael Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices