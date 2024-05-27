Ontario cabinet ministers condemn shooting at Jewish girls school

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is calling on everyone in the province and beyond to rally behind the Jewish community and stand up against hate after shots were fired at a Jewish girls school over the weekend.

Toronto police say two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there is damage to the building.

Police say it’s too early to say for sure if the shooting was hate-motivated, but Premier Doug Ford and other politicians are labelling it as an antisemitic act and condemning it.

Several Ontario cabinet ministers attended a rally outside the school this morning, including Lecce, who says he stands shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish community “in defense of democracy, civility, human rights and the rule of law.”

He says there is no bullet that can shatter Canada’s resolve to stand up against hate.

Other attendees at the rally included Citizenship and Multiculturalism Minister Michael Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.