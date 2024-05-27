16-year-old girl charged after victim chased, stabbed multiple times: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old girl is facing charges after a victim was chased and stabbed multiple times in Durham Region earlier this month, police say.

Durham regional police said that officers responded on May 11 at around 10:55 p.m. to a call for an armed person in the Beatrice Street East and Wilson Road North area of Oshawa.

Police said three male youths were with two female youths near a home in Oshawa. The three males left the area but then saw the two females again, police said.

“During this second meeting, one of the females brandished a knife and chased the males,” investigators said.

“The suspect used the knife to stab the victim multiple times.”

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers investigated and on May 21, a suspect was taken into custody.

A 16-year-old girl from Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.