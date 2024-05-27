Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16-year-old girl charged after victim chased, stabbed multiple times: Durham police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
A Durham regional police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham regional police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 16-year-old girl is facing charges after a victim was chased and stabbed multiple times in Durham Region earlier this month, police say.

Durham regional police said that officers responded on May 11 at around 10:55 p.m. to a call for an armed person in the Beatrice Street East and Wilson Road North area of Oshawa.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said three male youths were with two female youths near a home in Oshawa. The three males left the area but then saw the two females again, police said.

“During this second meeting, one of the females brandished a knife and chased the males,” investigators said.

“The suspect used the knife to stab the victim multiple times.”

Trending Now

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers investigated and on May 21, a suspect was taken into custody.

A 16-year-old girl from Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices