Police investigate death of infant in eastern Ontario

Police in eastern Ontario are investigating the death of an infant over the weekend.
Ontario Provincial Police said that shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers and paramedics responded to a home in Hawkesbury, Ont. — which is on the Ontario-Quebec border east of Ottawa — for an infant in medical distress.
Police said the baby was taken to hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead a short time later.
The Hawkesbury OPP crime unit is investigating in conjunction with the Ontario coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
A post-mortem exam will take place this week in Ottawa.
“The investigation is in the early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” police said.
