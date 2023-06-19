Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate death of infant in eastern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 7:13 am
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo. Global News File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in eastern Ontario are investigating the death of an infant over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police said that shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers and paramedics responded to a home in Hawkesbury, Ont. — which is on the Ontario-Quebec border east of Ottawa — for an infant in medical distress.

Police said the baby was taken to hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead a short time later.

The Hawkesbury OPP crime unit is investigating in conjunction with the Ontario coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Trending Now

A post-mortem exam will take place this week in Ottawa.

“The investigation is in the early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” police said.

More on Crime
CrimeOntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceEastern OntarioInfant DeathHawkesburyHawkesbury infant deathontario infant death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content