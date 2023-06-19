Police investigate death of infant in eastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police in eastern Ontario are investigating the death of an infant over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police said that shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, officers and paramedics responded to a home in Hawkesbury, Ont. — which is on the Ontario-Quebec border east of Ottawa — for an infant in medical distress.

Police said the baby was taken to hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead a short time later.

The Hawkesbury OPP crime unit is investigating in conjunction with the Ontario coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

A post-mortem exam will take place this week in Ottawa.

“The investigation is in the early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” police said.