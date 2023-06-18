Aviation expedition in the Canada’s prairies to raise awareness, fundraise

Send this page to someone via email

To reach greater heights, an aviation expedition kicked off in Regina to raise awareness and funds for a national charity that helps to cover the costs of travel and accommodation for those in need for health care.

Starting on Sunday, the Give Hope Wings Prairie Expedition will fly a flight of 10 small aircraft to 12 various communities across the prairies, leaving from Regina. A send-off celebration was held at the Regina airport where a pancake breakfast, coffee and doughnuts were given to attendees.

“We’re happy to be hosted here by the Regina Flying Club (and) we’re supported by the Regina Airport Authority and some local businesses,” said Doug McNair, Give Hope Wings Expedition captain.

“There’s a group of 10 aircraft that are going on a prairie expedition … at each stop, we’ll have a bit of an event (such as) a pancake breakfast or a barbecue put on by the local the local businesses at the airport. And of course, the public are encouraged to attend.”

The sixth annual Give Hope Wings expedition runs until June 23 in Western Canada, the Prairies, and Eastern Canada. The goal is to raise $600,000 to support those who need access to medical care.

“I think there’s awareness that’s needed to be done in the Prairies here related to Hope Air even existing and also to create awareness for people in terms of sponsorship and donations,” said McNair.

The expedition will make several stops such as to Winnipeg, Fort McMurray, Calgary and Prince Albert. The flight of aircraft will return to Regina on June 23 where Minister Paul Merriman and the CEO of Hope Air will be on hand to greet the group with a brief program to follow.

“We are grateful for this outstanding effort and commitment by dedicated volunteers, to support Hope Air’s mission,” stated Mark Rubinstein, Chief Hope Officer of Hope Air.

“Our passionate community of pilots, volunteers, sponsors, and donors ensure that Hope Air will deliver on the promise of timely and equitable access to healthcare for all.”

According to a statement, Give Hope Wings has raised over $1.8 million, providing 5,145 travel arrangements for those in need.

