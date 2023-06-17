Fatal fire on Furby Street, apartment building blaze on Kennedy Street under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that turned fatal on Furby Street and a fire at an apartment building on Kennedy Street are both under investigation according to Winnipeg police.

On Saturday, at 5:10 a.m. fire crews went to a home in the 600 block of Furby Street, and three people were taken to the hospital, two in stable condition and one in critical condition.

Police say the man in critical condition died due to his injuries and the fire is now under investigation by the homicide unit.

“If there are other circumstances at play here by all means investigators will determine that as the investigation unfolds,” said Cst. Jason Michalyshen.

Earlier that morning at 4:40 a.m. crews went to a fire at an apartment building in the 400 block of Kennedy Street. Four people were rescued from the building, three were taken to hospital, two in stable condition, and one in critical condition.

Police say this fire is under investigation by the major crimes unit. Anyone with any information regarding either of the fires mentioned is asked to all investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).