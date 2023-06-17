Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rocky View County

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 2:26 pm
A tornado was possibly produced in a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon in southern Alberta. View image in full screen
A tornado was possibly produced in a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon in southern Alberta.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada said in an alert that thunderstorms will develop along the foothills and may become severe as they move east. The severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, which can damage property, buildings and trees.

Trending Now

The thunderstorms may affect Calgary as well, according to Environment Canada’s website.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” Environment Canada said in the alert.

More on Canada
Environment CanadaWeatherCanadaCalgary weatherCalgaryStormCochraneCalgary stormRocky View CountyCalgary Thunderstorm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content