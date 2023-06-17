Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rocky View County

See more sharing options

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Rocky View County near Cochrane on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada said in an alert that thunderstorms will develop along the foothills and may become severe as they move east. The severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, which can damage property, buildings and trees.

The thunderstorms may affect Calgary as well, according to Environment Canada’s website.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches,” Environment Canada said in the alert.