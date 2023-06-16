Menu

Headline link
Environment

Black bear tranquilized in East Vancouver, just 3 km from downtown core

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 9:46 pm
Black bear spotted walking on fence tops in East Vancouver
WATCH: An unusual visitor had authorities busy Friday afternoon in East Vancouver. This bear was spotted happily walking on fence-tops in backyards near Victoria Drive and East Pender.
Conservation officers made a rare visit to East Vancouver on Friday, tasked with capturing a wayward bear that had somehow made its way deep into the city.

The black bear was spotted happily walking on fence tops around 2:30 p.m. near Victoria Drive and East Pender Street, just a few kilometres from the downtown core.

Neighbours watched as the BC Conservation Officer Service, backed by Vancouver police, tracked and eventually tranquilized the bear for relocation.

Global News is seeking more information on the call from conservation officers.

Black bear found wandering on train tracks near downtown Vancouver

While it’s rare for bears to make their way from the mountainous North Shore into the City of Vancouver proper, it has been known to happen from time to time, with wily bruins finding their way through major greenspaces like Burnaby Mountain and Burnaby Lake or along rail lines.

Just last month, a black bear was caught taking a Saturday stroll through East Vancouver. In that instance, police said they had been tracking it from Burnaby.

In 2021 a black bear was able to make its way all the way to the foot of Heatley Street at the edge of Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside before it was tranquilized.

And many long-time Vancouverites will remember the black bear who likely holds the city record for urban exploring, after making its way all the way to Queen Elizabeth Theatre in the heart of the central business district, before being tranquilized after climbing on top of a garbage truck.

Large bear caught on video strolling in Vancouver

 

