Bear caught on video taking stroll through East Vancouver

A large bear was caught on video taking a Saturday stroll in East Vancouver.

Joe Chaput said he was at home doing some chores when he heard a siren and a loudspeaker coming from outside nearby.

“I heard a bunch of shouting and police over a speaker. I looked out front and the neighbours were out,” Chaput told Global News.

He decided to check his home surveillance system and to his surprise, he had quite the large visitor in his front yard.

“There he was in my front yard (on video). It was big excitement for the neighbourhood.”

He said it’s a yearly occurrence according to his neighbours but its the first bear he’s seen.

Vancouver police said it has officers tracking the bear in the Vancouver-North Burnaby neighbourhood.

“It was first spotted near Boundary and Trinity Street just after 2 p.m.,” Vancouver police said on its Twitter page.

“Please use caution and give it space until it returns to the wild.”