Environment

Bear caught on video taking stroll through East Vancouver

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 29, 2023 7:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Large bear caught on video strolling in Vancouver'
Large bear caught on video strolling in Vancouver
An East Vancouver resident was shocked when he checked his home surveillance system and found that a large bear had walked through his front yard.
A large bear was caught on video taking a Saturday stroll in East Vancouver.

Joe Chaput said he was at home doing some chores when he heard a siren and a loudspeaker coming from outside nearby.

“I heard a bunch of shouting and police over a speaker. I looked out front and the neighbours were out,” Chaput told Global News.

He decided to check his home surveillance system and to his surprise, he had quite the large visitor in his front yard.

“There he was in my front yard (on video). It was big excitement for the neighbourhood.”

He said it’s a yearly occurrence according to his neighbours but its the first bear he’s seen.

Click to play video: 'How to be ‘bear aware’ in the Okanagan'
How to be ‘bear aware’ in the Okanagan

Vancouver police said it has officers tracking the bear in the Vancouver-North Burnaby neighbourhood.

“It was first spotted near Boundary and Trinity Street just after 2 p.m.,” Vancouver police said on its Twitter page.

“Please use caution and give it space until it returns to the wild.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. bear breaks into vehicle and drinks 69 cans of pop'
B.C. bear breaks into vehicle and drinks 69 cans of pop
