Wayward bear tranquilized after nearly wandering into downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police and conservation officers were called to capture an unusually furry trespasser on the city’s east side, Wednesday.

Officers were called after several people reported seeing a black bear wandering near the Pacific National Exhibition grounds around noon.

They were able to track the wayward bruin all the way to an area of train tracks near the foot of Heatly Avenue — almost downtown — where the bear was tranquilized.

It will be relocated somewhere in the Sea to Sky region, according to the Ministry of Environment.

It was not immediately clear how the bear got into the urban core.

While bears are rare in the city, they are not unheard of — and can travel great distances along urban greenbelts.

In 2011, conservation officers had to tranquilize a bear that got on top of a garbage truck outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in the heart of the city’s central business district.