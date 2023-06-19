Okanagan school board condemns ‘bullying, harassment and intolerance’ in wake of attack

Send this page to someone via email

Attention on an Okanagan elementary school track meet that was interrupted when a man allegedly went on a transphobic tirade about a young girl competing in an event has galvanized the schoolboard’s approach to bullying and inclusion.

Last week, at a Central Okanagan public schools track meet, Josef Tesar is accused of causing a disturbance at the Grade 4 shotput event, when he allegedly shouted out that a little girl with short hair was actually a boy and should provide evidence of her gender.

“(The man) proceeded to say that if my daughter was not a boy, then she was definitely trans, and should be disqualified from competing,” the girl’s mom, Heidi Starr outlined in a Facebook post that has since gained widespread attention and prompted national condemnation of the events that transpired.

“In the meantime, his wife was shouting that I was a genital mutilator, a groomer and a pedophile.”

Tesar’s granddaughter was also competing in the shot put event, and he has claimed that he “asked a ref if a boy accidentally entered a girls'” event.

This is a version of events contrary to the girl’s parents, the school district and the principal, who believed the event was enough of a disturbance that the girl was left in tears and the shot put competition was moved.

Since then, Tesar has been banned from future school district events. He has not responded to requests for comment.

Now, Central Okanagan school board trustees are weighing in with a joint statement.

“Our trustees unanimously condemn any form of bullying, harassment, or intolerance in or around schools, including at district-led events in our larger community,” the statement reads.

“The safety of students and staff is always the top priority of Central Okanagan Public Schools, and the harassment of any child, youth, or staff member in our district is never acceptable within schools or from adults in our community.”

The board said its aim is to provide “a safe, inclusive, equitable, and inspirational learning environment where each learner can flourish” and that it doesn’t condone any political agendas, movements, or groups that are increasingly spreading intolerance and misinformation.

“While everyone is entitled to hold their own views, no one is entitled to express views or make false statements that defame, harass, or threaten our students or staff,” the board said.

“We continue to strive to build a caring community, which includes anyone that is SLGBTQIA+.”

The reaction to Tesar has spread to his hometown in Saskatchewan.

The Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame said it will be discussing one of its inductees, Tesar, who has been identified online as the person who is said to have made the statements.

Ellen Grewcock, president of the hall of fame, confirmed to Global News that there will be a meeting Monday on the topic, noting it has had a lot of people contacting the hall about Tesar.

Tesar is known in the community for his career in amateur wrestling, but his Facebook profile also notes he is the CEO and owner of a Motel 6 in Moosomin, and the previous owner of the Ramada Hotel in Prince Albert.

— with files from Brody Lanager, Global News