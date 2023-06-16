Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, June 16

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Avenue, STARS Home Lottery and planting all summer long in Garden Tips.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Memorial Avenue in Saskatoon marks 100th anniversary
A living memorial for those who fought and died in the First World War is marking its 100th anniversary since being dedicated.
Trees were planted at Woodlawn Cemetery to create the next-of-kin Memorial Avenue to honour and remember those from Saskatoon who died serving their country.
City archivist Jeff O’Brien joins Chris Carr to discuss the history of the avenue and how the anniversary is being commemorated.
Early bird deadline for the STARS Home Lottery
It’s the 12th edition of the STARS Home Lottery, with at least 1,600 prizes valued at more than $3.6 million up for grabs.
Terry Strunk, STARS chief fundraising and brand officer, looks at how the lottery supports operations in Saskatchewan.
Strunk also goes over some of the prizes in this year’s lottery.
Planting all summer long: Garden Tips
Planting in gardens and lawns can be done all summer long, not just in the spring.
Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers looks at some of the options for filling in those spots in Garden Tips.
Vanduyvendyk also has fertilizer tips for trees, shrubs and plants, and ways to deal with pesky mosquitoes.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 16
Sunny and warm heading into the weekend — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, June 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Comments