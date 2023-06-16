Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, June 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 16'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, June 16
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, June 16.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Avenue, STARS Home Lottery and planting all summer long in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Memorial Avenue in Saskatoon marks 100th anniversary

A living memorial for those who fought and died in the First World War is marking its 100th anniversary since being dedicated.

Trees were planted at Woodlawn Cemetery to create the next-of-kin Memorial Avenue to honour and remember those from Saskatoon who died serving their country.

City archivist Jeff O’Brien joins Chris Carr to discuss the history of the avenue and how the anniversary is being commemorated.

Click to play video: 'Memorial Avenue in Saskatoon marks 100th anniversary'
Memorial Avenue in Saskatoon marks 100th anniversary

Early bird deadline for the STARS Home Lottery

It’s the 12th edition of the STARS Home Lottery, with at least 1,600 prizes valued at more than $3.6 million up for grabs.

Story continues below advertisement

Terry Strunk, STARS chief fundraising and brand officer, looks at how the lottery supports operations in Saskatchewan.

Strunk also goes over some of the prizes in this year’s lottery.

Click to play video: 'Early bird deadline for the STARS Home Lottery'
Early bird deadline for the STARS Home Lottery

Planting all summer long: Garden Tips

Planting in gardens and lawns can be done all summer long, not just in the spring.

Trending Now

Rick Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers looks at some of the options for filling in those spots in Garden Tips.

Vanduyvendyk also has fertilizer tips for trees, shrubs and plants, and ways to deal with pesky mosquitoes.

Click to play video: 'Planting all summer long: Garden Tips'
Planting all summer long: Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 16

Sunny and warm heading into the weekend — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, June 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 16'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 16
STARSGlobal News Morning SaskatoonGarden TipsDutch GrowersWoodlawn CemeteryStars Home LotteryMemorial Avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content