SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thousands still displaced across Canada due to wildfires while many return home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 6:42 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfire-mapping tool points out where communities are at risk'
Alberta wildfire-mapping tool points out where communities are at risk
WATCH: Alberta wildfire-mapping tool points out where communities are at risk
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.

Thanks to recent rain and favourable winds, roughly 2,000 residents from Tumbler Ridge, B.C., were allowed to return home.

An evacuation order was also lifted for the town of Edson, Alta., and surrounding area, allowing more than 8,000 to return.

The ending of the order in Alberta comes six days after flames jumped fireguards outside the town 200 kilometres west of Edmonton and forced residents to get out.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s worst-ever spring wildfire season could further delay housing construction'
Canada’s worst-ever spring wildfire season could further delay housing construction

A statement on Edson’s website says residents should remain ready to leave with four hours’ notice, and an evacuation alert status will remain in place.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says many people in Alberta, B.C. and Quebec have been able to return home, but thousands remain displaced due to fires across the country.

Blair says rain and cooler weather have helped improve the fire situation significantly in the Maritimes and parts of Quebec, but that’s not the case everywhere.

“The hot, dry and windy conditions in parts of Western Canada and in Ontario are exacerbating an already dangerous set of circumstances, and we know the peak of the wildfire season may still be several weeks away,” he said Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre was reporting 446 active fires, of which 217 are out of control. The centre was reporting 127 fires in Quebec, 83 in Alberta, 70 in British Columbia and 56 in Ontario.

More on Canada
Climate ChangeWildfiresFiresCanada NewsBill BlairWildfire SeasonB.C. wildfiresCanada wildfireswildfire evacuationsAlberta wildifreswildfires 2023wildifre update
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content