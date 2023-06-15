‘It’s just awesome!’: Calgary care home welcomes parrot club

Send this page to someone via email

It was definitely one of the highlights of this spring for some lucky Calgary seniors.

Residents of the Fountains of Mission care home enjoyed a visit from members of the Calgary Parrot Club, stopping in with their fine feathered friends.

The seniors have had dogs come for visits, but this was the first time they’d welcomed parrots.

“Oh, it’s just awesome!” care home resident Lorraine Kovacs said.

The visit was a lot of fun for the seniors and a great day for the parrots.

5:29 Calgary Parrot Club spreads awareness about the joy of owning a feathered friend

“The birds are highly intelligent, so it’s good for them to meet other people,” the Calgary Parrot Club’s Brian Ford said. “It’s just something outside of the house.”

Story continues below advertisement

The high point of the visit was the interaction between two parrots who used to live in the same home, reunited briefly at Fountains of Mission.

“This is Fozzy’s girlfriend Aggy — they really like each other,” Ford said. “Well, now let me put it this way: Fozzy really likes Aggy. I’m not really sure how much Aggy likes Fozzy.”

The seniors enjoyed the opportunity to have a ringside seat to romance.

“It’s spring – why not?” care home resident Shirley Aldous said.

Members of the Calgary Parrot Club take their birds on several outings throughout the year, including fundraising events to support efforts to adopt rescue parrots.