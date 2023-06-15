Menu

Share

Canada

Red Deer RCMP arrest youth after stabbing near high school

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 6:49 pm
One youth has been arrested for assault with a weapon, and the file is currently under investigation
One youth has been arrested for assault with a weapon, and the file is currently under investigation. File / Global News
RCMP were called to Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School in Red Deer, Alta., after a fight occurred off school grounds at 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two students were involved in a disagreement on 55 Street in Red Deer. During the altercation, one student was stabbed with a knife. The victim was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The school was placed in hold and secure as a precaution. One youth has been arrested for assault with a weapon, and the file is currently under investigation.

Mounties say this is an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a risk to the community, classes resumed in the afternoon.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate youth knife incident at Nanaimo school '
RCMP investigate youth knife incident at Nanaimo school 
