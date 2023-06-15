Red Deer RCMP arrest youth after stabbing near high school

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP were called to Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School in Red Deer, Alta., after a fight occurred off school grounds at 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two students were involved in a disagreement on 55 Street in Red Deer. During the altercation, one student was stabbed with a knife. The victim was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The school was placed in hold and secure as a precaution. One youth has been arrested for assault with a weapon, and the file is currently under investigation.

Mounties say this is an isolated incident and they do not believe there is a risk to the community, classes resumed in the afternoon.