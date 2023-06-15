Accused in ‘targeted’ St. Catharines shooting facing another murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., man is facing another first-degree murder charge in connection with a weekend shooting in St. Catharines that now has two victims.

Niagara police say the 46-year-old suspect, identified in a release, picked up the second murder charge after a woman shot in the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth succumbed to injuries in hospital Thursday.

Investigators say officers were called out to the initial incident around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they encountered a 56-year-old man with no vital signs and a 40-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

After the shooting, police warned the public that an armed and dangerous suspect was at large. He was arrested just three days later and charged with murder and attempted murder.

The accused is still in custody and scheduled to appear Friday in a St. Catharines court.