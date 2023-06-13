Toronto-area man faces murder charge after fatal St. Catharines shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a weekend shooting in St. Catharines.

Niagara police say the 46-year-old suspect, identified in a release, is also facing charges of attempted murder and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Details of his arrest were not released.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman sent to hospital after a shooting in the area of St. Paul Street West and Louth in St. Catharines.

Police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds after they were called to the incident around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

After the shooting, police warned the public that an armed and dangerous suspect was at large.

Detectives say that as of Tuesday, the injured woman remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.