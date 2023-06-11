Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2023 2:19 pm
Police say early information suggests the shooting was targeted and there is no immediate risk to public safety. View image in full screen
Police say early information suggests the shooting was targeted and there is no immediate risk to public safety. Don Mitchell / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Niagara Regional Police say they’re looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and sent a woman to hospital in critical condition.

They say they were first called to the scene in St. Catharines, Ont., at around 9:35 on Saturday evening and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Trending Now

Police say early information suggests the shooting was targeted and there is no immediate risk to public safety.

But they say the unidentified suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to come forward.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeShootingNiagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesSt. Catharines crimeNiagara Shootingshooting niagara region
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content