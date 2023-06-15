14-year-old boy arrested for saying there were bombs at Toronto high school: police

See more sharing options

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a Toronto high school received a bomb threat on Wednesday, police say.

Toronto police said officers were notified of a bomb threat at Georges Vanier Secondary School, which is in the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East.

Police said the school received an email that said that there were bombs on school property.

The school was then evacuated.

No bombs or explosives were found when officers searched the school, police said.

In an update Thursday, police said a 14-year-old boy had been charged with conveying information with the intent to alarm, public mischief/false report, and uttering threats/property damage.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

It was the second bomb threat the school received this week, a police spokesperson said. On Tuesday, the school was closed due to another threat. It’s not clear if investigators believe the incidents are linked.

The spokesperson said they weren’t aware of any arrests made in connection with the first incident.