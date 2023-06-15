Menu

Crime

14-year-old boy arrested for saying there were bombs at Toronto high school: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 11:20 am
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a Toronto high school received a bomb threat on Wednesday, police say.

Toronto police said officers were notified of a bomb threat at Georges Vanier Secondary School, which is in the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East.

Police said the school received an email that said that there were bombs on school property.

The school was then evacuated.

No bombs or explosives were found when officers searched the school, police said.

In an update Thursday, police said a 14-year-old boy had been charged with conveying information with the intent to alarm, public mischief/false report, and uttering threats/property damage.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

It was the second bomb threat the school received this week, a police spokesperson said. On Tuesday, the school was closed due to another threat. It’s not clear if investigators believe the incidents are linked.

The spokesperson said they weren’t aware of any arrests made in connection with the first incident.

Police are seen at Georges Vanier Secondary School on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police are seen at Georges Vanier Secondary School on Tuesday. Global News
Toronto Police Toronto Toronto crime toronto police service Bomb Threat Toronto Bomb Threat boy charged bomb threat Georges Vanier Secondary School Georges Vanier Secondary School bomb threat toronto high school bomb threat
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

