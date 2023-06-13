Menu

Crime

Toronto high school closed after bomb threat

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 2:50 pm
Toronto police on the scene of a Toronto school after an online bomb threat. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a Toronto school after an online bomb threat. Global News
Students at a Toronto high school have been sent home after a bomb threat was delivered to the school online, police say.

Toronto police said George Vanier Secondary School received a bomb threat online on Tuesday morning. The school was initially placed in a hold and secure.

Later, investigators confirmed the school had been closed and students were sent home. The Toronto police-led investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board told Global News that the school had “no reason to believe” the threat was credit but had “no option but to take these (threats) seriously.”

Trending Now

The school is located on Don Mills Road West in North York.

