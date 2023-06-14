Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police charge 15-year-old boy with manslaughter

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 8:59 pm
The victim was named as Dane Chung, 59. View image in full screen
The victim was named as Dane Chung, 59. TPS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Toronto have charged a 15-year-old boy with manslaughter in connection with a fight that took place in September 2022.

Toronto police said the fight was reported between a victim and two young people in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road at the end of September. The altercation led to the male victim being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two boys, both 15, were charged. Police said one faced an aggravated assault charge and the other assault.

In a press release, Toronto police said the victim was pronounced dead in hospital at the end of December. He was identified as Dane Chung, a 59-year-old man from Toronto.

Trending Now

Six months, later on June 2, 2023, Toronto place upgraded the charge against one of the 15-year-old suspects to manslaughter. He was previously facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultTPSToronto assaultVictoria Park AvenueEllesmere RoadMansalughter
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content