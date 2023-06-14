Toronto police charge 15-year-old boy with manslaughter

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Toronto have charged a 15-year-old boy with manslaughter in connection with a fight that took place in September 2022.

Toronto police said the fight was reported between a victim and two young people in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road at the end of September. The altercation led to the male victim being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two boys, both 15, were charged. Police said one faced an aggravated assault charge and the other assault.

In a press release, Toronto police said the victim was pronounced dead in hospital at the end of December. He was identified as Dane Chung, a 59-year-old man from Toronto.

Six months, later on June 2, 2023, Toronto place upgraded the charge against one of the 15-year-old suspects to manslaughter. He was previously facing a charge of aggravated assault.