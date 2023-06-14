Two suspects wanted in alleged perfume theft in Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Belleville police are looking for two suspects involved in an alleged theft from a west end pharmacy.

On June 4th, police say two suspects walked into the store and stole about $6,000 in perfume and cologne.

Police weren’t called to the store until June 9th, since staff were unaware of the theft until that day.

Staff were able to provide police with surveillance footage of the two alleged suspects.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects is asked to contact Belleville Police at 613-966-0882.