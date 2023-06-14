Menu

Crime

Two suspects wanted in alleged perfume theft in Belleville, Ont.

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 5:47 pm
Belleville police are searching for two suspects that allegedly stole about $6,000 worth of perfume and cologne. View image in full screen
Belleville police are searching for two suspects that allegedly stole about $6,000 worth of perfume and cologne. Belleville Police
Belleville police are looking for two suspects involved in an alleged theft from a west end pharmacy.

On June 4th, police say two suspects walked into the store and stole about $6,000 in perfume and cologne.

Police weren’t called to the store until June 9th, since staff were unaware of the theft until that day.

Staff were able to provide police with surveillance footage of the two alleged suspects.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects is asked to contact Belleville Police at 613-966-0882.

