Two suspects wanted in alleged perfume theft in Belleville, Ont.

Belleville police are looking for two suspects involved in an alleged theft from a west end pharmacy.
On June 4th, police say two suspects walked into the store and stole about $6,000 in perfume and cologne.
Police weren’t called to the store until June 9th, since staff were unaware of the theft until that day.
Trending Now
Staff were able to provide police with surveillance footage of the two alleged suspects.
Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects is asked to contact Belleville Police at 613-966-0882.
More on Crime
- Mother reacts after man’s child molestation charges dropped after excessive delays
- Tsuut’ina Police Service entered arrest warrants for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor
- Tribunal rules Quebec father sexually assaulted by wife qualifies for victim compensation
- Paul Bernardo prison transfer review underway, should be completed ‘within a few weeks’
Comments