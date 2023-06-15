Global Edmonton honoured for breaking news coverage with 2023 RTDNA Prairie Regional Award

Send this page to someone via email

Global Edmonton has received an accolade through the 2023 RTDNA Prairie Regional Awards for its breaking news coverage of a deadly stabbing that had members of a northeast Edmonton neighbourhood caught in a lockdown for hours.

On Thursday, RTDNA Canada announced Global Edmonton had won the Breaking News (Large Market) award in the video category for its coverage of what police said they believed was a random attack in Edmonton’s Homesteader neighbourhood.

Global Edmonton crews rushed to the scene on Sept. 7, 2022 after learning of a serious stabbing attack that forced area residents to stay in their homes for several hours.

Police later revealed 38-year-old Brian Berland, one of three victims who were injured in the violent incident, died of his injuries.

Police said a man stabbed a woman at a bus stop and then went into a nearby wooded ravine before stabbing another woman in a tent. They said investigators believe the man then left and fatally stabbed Berland multiple times.

At 3:36 p.m. on the day of the stabbings, police issued a news release saying they believed the stabbings were “random in nature” and two hours later, they named a suspect that officers were looking for and considered dangerous. Just before 6 p.m., police announced a suspect had been arrested in the Newton neighbourhood.

There was a heavy police presence at multiple scenes in the northeast Edmonton neighbourhoods of Homesteader and Hermitage all that afternoon. A total of eight schools in the area “went on alert” as a precaution as police searched for the suspect, with students being kept inside until the situation was resolved at about 5:30 p.m.

“I’m very proud of our team at Global News Edmonton,” said Global Edmonton news director and station manager Jim Haskins.

“Every day they provide our viewers, readers and listeners with the most accurate, timely and comprehensive news coverage in the market. To be recognized for their efforts is an honour.

Until an arrest was made, many residents in the area where the violence unfolded told Global Edmonton crews they were on edge and anxiously awaiting updates on the ongoing police operation. Global had extensive coverage of the incident on three of the station’s newscasts: Global News at 5 Edmonton, Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton and Global News at 11 Edmonton.