Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 2:42 pm
Nova Scotia Cybersecurity Minister Colton LeBlanc speaks during a news conference at Province House, in Halifax, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. LeBlanc says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach affecting personal information. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Cybersecurity Minister Colton LeBlanc speaks during a news conference at Province House, in Halifax, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. LeBlanc says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach affecting personal information. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lyndsay Armstrong. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.

However, Colton LeBlanc says it’s hard to give a new estimate of how many people were targeted by the hack of the MOVEit file transfer service because of a large number of duplicate files associated with individual people.

LeBlanc said June 6 that as many as 100,000 people in the province had personal data stolen such as social insurance numbers, addresses and banking information.

The minister now says a further 13,000 active employees with regional centres for education and with the province’s francophone school board had personal data stolen, including their names, addresses and social insurance numbers.

Trending Now

As well, hackers stole personal data from about 17,500 water and tax bill accounts with the Region of Queens Municipality.

Story continues below advertisement

LeBlanc says notification letters will be distributed at the end of this week, but he adds it will likely take weeks or even months to notify all of the people affected.

More on Canada
cybersecurityColton LeBlancMOVEitNova Scotia privacy breachMOVEit file transferNS privacy breachglobal data breach
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content