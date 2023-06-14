Menu

Crime

Ontario’s top court dismisses Millard, Smich conviction appeals in Bosma murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 1:17 pm
Millard, Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
Millard, Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim’s family, 10 years later
Multiple murderers Dellen Millard and Mark Smich have had their convictions upheld by Ontario’s top court for the high-profile killing of Tim Bosma.

It’s the second of three murder convictions to be upheld against Millard, after the court also dismissed the appeal of his conviction for killing his father.

Today’s decision from the Court of Appeal for Ontario says the 2016 Bosma trial was hard-fought, lengthy and contentious, with both Millard and Smich raising cutthroat defences.

But the three-justice panel agreed the trial judge properly addressed the relevant issues, and dismissed the appeals from both co-accused.

The trial saw prosecutors argue Millard and Smich jointly set out to murder Bosma – a 32-year-old Hamilton father who was a stranger to them – and steal his truck on May 6, 2013, bringing evidence to suggest the men then stripped the truck, hid the murder weapon and burned Bosma’s body.

Story continues below advertisement

The court is set to release its decision tomorrow on Smich’s and Millard’s appeals for the murder of Laura Babcock, the 23-year-old who prosecutors theorized was killed by the two men to settle a love triangle between her, Millard and his then-girlfriend.

A prisoner van carrying accused Dellen Millard enters the courthouse, Wednesday, May 15 2013 in Hamilton, Ont. Multiple murderers Millard and Mark Smich have had their convictions upheld by Ontario's top court for the high-profile killing of Tim Bosma, as the three-justice panel dismissed their appeals for a new trial.
A prisoner van carrying accused Dellen Millard enters the courthouse, Wednesday, May 15 2013 in Hamilton, Ont. Multiple murderers Millard and Mark Smich have had their convictions upheld by Ontario's top court for the high-profile killing of Tim Bosma, as the three-justice panel dismissed their appeals for a new trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS//Dave Chidley
