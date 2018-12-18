Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 18 2018 5:54pm 02:13 Dellen Millard handed third consecutive life sentence for murdering his father As Catherine McDonald reports, the convicted serial killer will be 102 years old when he’s eligible for parole. Dellen Millard sentenced in death of father, must serve 75 years before able to apply for parole <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4775288/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4775288/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?