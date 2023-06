See more sharing options

Classes at Pleasant Hill School in Saskatoon are cancelled for the day due to a police investigation underway in the 200 block of Avenue S South.

Saskatoon Public Schools sent out a notification Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon Police Service said that there is a heavy police presence in the area due to the investigation and that people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police said traffic restrictions are in place.

More to come.

View image in full screen Police have the 200 block of Avenue S South closed off. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

