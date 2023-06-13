Man found dead with ‘suspicious injuries’ at home in McCauley area of Edmonton

See more sharing options

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with what police called “suspicious injuries” at a home in central Edmonton.

Police responded to a sudden death just before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the McCauley neighbourhood.

Offices arrived at a home near 92 Street and 110A Avenue to find a dead man. A news release sent Tuesday did not elaborate on the nature of the fatal injuries.

The homicide section is leading the suspicious death investigation. An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.