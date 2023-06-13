Menu

Crime

Tsuut’ina Police Service entered arrest warrants for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 6:08 pm
The Tsuut’ina Police Service entered several arrest warrants in relation to several investigations against Nathan Chasing Horse.

Chasing Horse, a former Dances with Wolves actor, was charged and arrested in February in suspicion of running a cult and sexually assaulting a multitude of young Indigenous girls over the last two decades.

The investigation spanned multiple provinces and U.S. states, including British Columbia, Alberta, Montana and Nevada. The investigation has been ongoing for several years and one alleged offence dated back to 2005, the Tsuut’ina Police Service said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in February Chasing Horse was arrested on six charges: sexual assault of a child less than 16 years old, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sex trafficking of an adult and child abuse/neglect.

He is also accused of recording sexual assaults and arranging sex with the victims for other men who paid him.

A grand jury in Nevada indicted Nathan Chasing Horse on Feb. 23 on 19 counts, expanding on previous charges of sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse to include kidnapping, lewdness and drug trafficking.

Chasing Horse, 46, has not commented publicly on the charges against him.

On Tuesday, the Tsuut’ina Police Service said it has filed warrants on nine counts of charges related to sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse. This also include one count of removal of a child from Canada under the age of 16 years.

A news conference with Tsuut’ina Police Service officers is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:45 p.m.

“We would like to extend our thanks and continued support to our victims that have come forward. This requires strength and bravery for those who have come forward to speak their truth. It is time to begin to heal,” the police service said in its news release on Tuesday.

— with files from Rio Yamat, The Associated Press.

Alberta Sexual Assault British Columbia Nevada Montana Cult Tsuut'ina Nathan Chasing Horse Tsuut'ina Police Tsuut'ina Police Service
