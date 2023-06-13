Menu

Crime

Man charged in Burlington sex assault probe involving minor

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 10:57 am
A Puslinch, Ont. man is facing charges in a sex assault investigation involving an incident with a youth in Burlington. View image in full screen
A Puslinch, Ont. man is facing charges in a sex assault investigation involving an incident with a youth in Burlington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
A Puslinch, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault involving a minor in Burlington.

Halton police say the 55-year-old man engaged in an online conversation with a youth prior to the two agreeing to meet up Saturday near Hedon Road and Palmer Drive.

The suspect, identified in police release, is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and breach of probation offences connected with the weekend incident.

Investigators say he’s also facing similar charges for a March 2021 incident involving another teen in Burlington.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

