Man charged in Burlington sex assault probe involving minor

Send this page to someone via email

A Puslinch, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault involving a minor in Burlington.

Halton police say the 55-year-old man engaged in an online conversation with a youth prior to the two agreeing to meet up Saturday near Hedon Road and Palmer Drive.

The suspect, identified in police release, is facing sexual assault, sexual interference and breach of probation offences connected with the weekend incident.

Investigators say he’s also facing similar charges for a March 2021 incident involving another teen in Burlington.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to reach out to Halton police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement