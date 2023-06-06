Sex trafficking investigation involving online ad leads to arrest of Barrie man

A Barrie man is facing seven charges in connection with a provincial human trafficking investigation that started at the beginning of 2023.
The Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy members began an investigation, named Project Chance, in January when they received information about suspected human trafficking.
Police allege an international female student was exploited in the sex trade through an online advertisement by a company called “Scarlet Room Agency,” which claimed to provide security and training for sex workers.
Officers say an additional victim has also been identified, but they believe there are more victims.
As a result of the investigation, on May 25, IJFS members arrested a 40-year-old from Barrie and charged him with two counts of exercising control, direction or influence of a person; materially benefiting from sexual services; two counts of advertising sexual services; benefiting from sexual services; and assault.
The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing on June 7 at the Bradford Courthouse.
Police believe there are more victims and ask anyone with information to contact the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at 1-888-310-1122.
If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call your local police. The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking has resources available for victims and survivors of human trafficking on its website. A national hotline is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-833-900-1010.
