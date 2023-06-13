Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Truck driver escapes injury after bridge collapse in rural Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 13, 2023 8:52 am
Lake Road in French River, Colchester County, is closed due to a bridge collapse. View image in full screen
Lake Road in French River, Colchester County, is closed due to a bridge collapse. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials are investigating after a bridge collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County on Tuesday morning.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said police received a call around 7 a.m., saying a truck had been crossing a bridge on Lake Road in French River when it collapsed.

“The driver was the only person in the truck. They managed to get out uninjured,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the transport truck, which appeared to be carrying lumber, was the one who made the 911 call, Marshall said.

Lake Road has closed down and motorists are asked to use Trout Brook Road or Cooper Road instead. The road closure will be indefinite.

Trending Now

Marshall said the investigation has been turned over to motor vehicle compliance and public works, which will look into the weight of the truck and why the bridge collapsed.

Global News has contacted the Department of Public Works for more details.

Officials have indefinitely closed Lake Road to traffic due to a bridge collapse. View image in full screen
Officials have indefinitely closed Lake Road to traffic due to a bridge collapse. 511.novascotia.ca
road closurePublic Worksbridge collapseNova Scotia Bridge CollapseDepartment of Public Worksfrench river bridge collapselake road bridge collapse
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content