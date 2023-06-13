Truck driver escapes injury after bridge collapse in rural Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are investigating after a bridge collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County on Tuesday morning.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said police received a call around 7 a.m., saying a truck had been crossing a bridge on Lake Road in French River when it collapsed.

“The driver was the only person in the truck. They managed to get out uninjured,” he said.

Due to a bridge collapse, Lake Rd. in #FrenchRiver #ColchesterCounty, is currently closed. Motorists are advised to use Trout Brook Rd. or Cooper Rd. This road closure will be indefinite. pic.twitter.com/E2ySAAoZwo — RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) June 13, 2023

The driver of the transport truck, which appeared to be carrying lumber, was the one who made the 911 call, Marshall said.

Lake Road has closed down and motorists are asked to use Trout Brook Road or Cooper Road instead. The road closure will be indefinite.

Marshall said the investigation has been turned over to motor vehicle compliance and public works, which will look into the weight of the truck and why the bridge collapsed.

Global News has contacted the Department of Public Works for more details.