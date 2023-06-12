Menu

Crime

New Indigenous Justice Centre in Chilliwack will help break incarceration cycle: Eby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 7:11 pm
New Chilliwack Indigenous Justice Centre aims to restore balance, create safer communities
A new Indigenous Justice Centre has opened in Chilliwack. The justice centre will serve 24 First Nations in the Fraser Valley -- offering advice, support, and representation for Indigenous people facing legal challenges.
Premier David Eby was in Chilliwack Monday for the official opening of an Indigenous Justice Centre, saying he wants to break the cycle of too many Indigenous people in British Columbia spending years of their lives in and out of jail.

He says efforts are most likely to succeed if they’re “culturally grounded,” and the centre in Chilliwack provides culturally appropriate information and supports for Indigenous people struggling with legal issues in the Fraser Valley area.

A statement from Eby’s office says Indigenous people comprise about five per cent of B.C.’s population, but account for about 30 per cent of people in provincial jails, and justice centres are a key part of addressing that “over-incarceration.”

B.C. already has similar Indigenous justice centres in Prince Rupert, Prince George and Merritt, as well as a virtual centre serving the province, and there are plans to expand to a total of 15 locations over the next three years.

Eby also announced $10 million to support community-based First Nations justice programs that aim to address circumstances that may have led to offences and ensure individual housing, mental health and addictions treatment needs are addressed.

The premier says helping individuals with legal supports and healing opportunities builds safer communities for everybody.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

