Former North Vancouver teacher charged with sex assault involving student

A former teacher at a private North Vancouver Catholic high school is facing sex charges over alleged assaults involving a student.

Police allege Anthony Vesco assaulted the student while he was teaching at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School between 2017 and 2019.

In a media release Monday, North Vancouver RCMP said Vesco was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault on May 2, prompting a Canada-wide warrant. He was arrested by police in Windsor on June 6.

Police also said they were aware of “communication through social media between some individuals who may have been impacted or had knowledge of the incident,” and urged those people to come forward.

Police also believe there may be more witnesses with information, who are being urged to contact RCMP.

“We know that this will be upsetting news for members of the community” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in the release.

“For some, hearing about this may reignite memories of past trauma. If you are a victim of sexual assault, please, reach out for support. We want you to know that we are here, we will listen to you, and we will support you.”

Administrators at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School declined to comment, referring questions to the RCMP.

St. Thomas Aquinas is home to about 600 students in grades 8 through 12, with tuitions ranging from $4,600 to $9,200 per year.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311. Anyone who needs support related to the incident can access the RCMP’s Crisis Intervention Unit at 604-696-7540.