Shooting in North Delta leaves one person with minor injuries

Delta police are investigating a shooting Sunday night that left one person with minor injuries.

In a media release, police said they were called to a home on 80th Avenue near 118 Street around 11:30 p.m. to reports of a “disturbance.”

Officers arrived to learn someone at the home had fired a gun during the dispute.

Not long afterwards, one person turned up at hospital with a gunshot wound. They were treated and have since been released, police said.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive in the incident, and have not provided details on arrests or whether the shooter and victim knew each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area around 11:15 p.m. Sunday is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.