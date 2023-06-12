Wildfire keeps Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed with no time of reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 4 on Vancouver Island will remain closed Monday due to the Cameron Bluffs wildfire.

The Ministry of Transportation said the detour remains in place for commercial vehicles and people who must travel, however, it adds four hours on to the journey.

The highway was closed on June 6 after the wildfire burned too close to the highway.

Assessments are still underway as there are still dangers of falling trees and debris on the highway.

The ministry said there is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

Checkpoints are in place along the detour route to provide information for essential travellers.

The BC Wildfire Service said behaviour on this fire has decreased and there is a lot of smouldering ground fire with some open flames.

However, this fire does have sections that are unworkable for firefighters due to the danger involved.