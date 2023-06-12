SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire keeps Highway 4 on Vancouver Island closed with no time of reopening

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Escorted supply convoy begins on Highway 4 detour in Alberni Valley'
Escorted supply convoy begins on Highway 4 detour in Alberni Valley
WATCH: There was some relief today for residents on Vancouver Island impacted by the Cameron Bluffs wildfire, which has led to the indefinite closure of Highway 4. An escorted convoy of commercial vehicles began today along the detour route, bringing much-needed goods and fuel for Alberni Valley communities. Negar Mojtahedi reports.
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island will remain closed Monday due to the Cameron Bluffs wildfire.

The Ministry of Transportation said the detour remains in place for commercial vehicles and people who must travel, however, it adds four hours on to the journey.

The highway was closed on June 6 after the wildfire burned too close to the highway.

Assessments are still underway as there are still dangers of falling trees and debris on the highway.

The ministry said there is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

Click to play video: 'Ongoing impact of Cameron Bluffs wildfire'
Ongoing impact of Cameron Bluffs wildfire

Checkpoints are in place along the detour route to provide information for essential travellers.

The BC Wildfire Service said behaviour on this fire has decreased and there is a lot of smouldering ground fire with some open flames.

However, this fire does have sections that are unworkable for firefighters due to the danger involved.

